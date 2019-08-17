CHEAT SHEET
DISTURBING
Police Find Mummified Remains, ‘Altar to Unknown Deity’ in Home of Child Sex Assault Suspect
Police investigating a New Jersey man over child sexual assault allegations found mummified human remains and an “altar to an unknown deity” in his Newark home this week, authorities announced Friday. Robert Frank Williams, 53, first wound up on police radar when they were notified of an allegation he’d sexually assaulted a 13-year-old child for several months in 2018, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. When detectives searched his home on Thursday as part of that investigation, they made the grisly discovery of mummified human remains stuffed into a bin in a closet, as well as the strange altar in his bedroom, authorities said. Williams has been charged with multiple endangering the welfare of a child offenses, sexual assault of a victim between the ages of 13 and 15, child luring and desecration of human remains. Authorities have not released any further details, and the identity of the body found in the house was not immediately known.