Newborn Found Alive in Cardboard Box on Alaska Street on NYE
A newborn baby has survived being abandoned in a cardboard box on an Alaska street in brutally cold temperatures on New Year’s Eve, authorities said. The baby was found at an intersection in Fairbanks, where the temperature fell as low as minus 21 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday. In a statement, the Alaska State Troopers said the baby “seemed to have been abandoned at the location recently” and was found with a note “indicating the parent could not take care it.” No further details were immediately available on the infant. Police are now appealing to the public for tips on the identity of the child, who was said to be in good condition after being taken to a hospital Friday.