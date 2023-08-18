Newly Acquitted Kevin Spacey Enjoys Celebratory Dinner With Elton John

Read it at TMZ
Elton John was seen grabbing dinner with Kevin Spacey in France this week, roughly a month after the legendary musician testified during Spacey’s sexual assault trial in London. John’s testimony helped to discredit a timeline offered by one of Spacey’s accusers, and Spacey was ultimately found not guilty of sexually assaulting four men. John and Spacey are close friends, and they were also joined by John’s husband, David Furnish, plus a few others for a meal and musical performance at La Petite Maison.