Newly Declassified FBI Report on 9/11 Does Not Prove Saudi Government Involvement
A heavily redacted declassified document released by the FBI on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks does not contain proof that senior Saudi government officials were complicit. The 16-page summary report provides details of the contacts two Saudi hijackers had in the weeks before the attacks, based on an interview conducted in 2015, but does not draw direct ties to the Saudi government. President Joe Biden has asked the Justice Department to review classified documents under pressure from victims’ families who have filed a lawsuit in New York claiming the Saudi government was complicit in the terror plot. Additional documents are expected to be declassified in the coming months.