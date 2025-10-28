Newly Discovered Dr. Seuss Book Set to Be Released Next Year
A newly discovered Dr. Seuss book about the U.S. is set to hit the shelves next year, just in time for America’s 250th birthday. The book, titled “Sing the 50 States,” will be released on June 2, 2026, and aims to teach young readers the names of each U.S. state using the author’s trademark wit, wordplay, and illustrations. The manuscript from Dr. Seuss, whose real name is Theodore Geisel, was discovered earlier this year among archival materials at the Geisel Library at UC San Diego. It included a cover sketch drawn by Seuss himself and instructions for the book’s art direction, which children’s artist Tom Brannon drew in the author’s style. “Uncovering a new work from Ted is like finding a time capsule of his imagination,” said Dr. Seuss Enterprises President Susan Brandt. “‘Sing the 50 States’ celebrates his boundless creativity, genius with words, and enduring ability to inspire young readers everywhere. We’re honored to share this new Dr. Seuss treasure with readers across America during such a meaningful milestone year.” The book will be the second Seuss work to be discovered since his death in 1991, following the publication of “What Pet Should I Get?” in 2015.