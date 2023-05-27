CHEAT SHEET
Newly Discovered Tombs, Mummification Workshops Unveiled in Egypt
Researchers in Egypt have unveiled a trove of new artifacts, including newly unearthed 4,000-year-old tombs and workshops used to mummify bodies for burial. The find, made in the Saqqara Necropolis outside of Cairo, revealed new details about the ancient Egyptian rituals for mummification, according to NBC News. Researchers discovered the mummification houses along with pots and other items used in the embalming process. The workshops would’ve been used to embalm both humans and animals, according to antiquities authorities. Some of the newer tombs that authorities unveiled still had intact statues of the inhabitants standing inside.