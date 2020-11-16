Newly Elected GOP Congressman Madison Cawthorn Has Tried to Convert Jews to Christianity
Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina Republican who will become the youngest member of Congress in history, has admitted he tried to convert Jews and Muslims to Christianity. In an interview with Jewish Insider, the 25-year-old, who came under fire for selfies he took at Hitler’s vacation retreat in Germany, claimed he had converted “several Muslims to Christ” and several “culturally Jewish people.” “If all you are is friends with other Christians, then how are you ever going to lead somebody to Christ?” Cawthorn said. “If you’re not wanting to lead somebody to Christ, then you’re probably not really a Christian.”
Claiming he has read through “just about every single religious work there is,” the Republican said that he converted a “young woman” from New York and someone “down in Atlanta” when he was in rehab after a car accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down. “It was pretty incredible.” Cawthron added he has been unsuccessful in converting practicing Jews, but he has “switched a lot of, uh, you know, I guess, culturally Jewish people. But being a practicing Jew, like, people who are religious about it, they are very difficult. I’ve had a hard time connecting with them in that way.”