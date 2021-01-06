GOP Rep. Says ‘Hitler Was Right’ in Speech to Pro-Trump Demonstrators

Read it at NBC Chicago
As violent protests erupt in support of President Trump overturning the election results, footage has emerged of freshman Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) praising Adolf Hitler. “If we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle,” Miller said outside the U.S. Capitol at a rally on Tuesday. “Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’” A day later, protestors broke into the U.S. Capitol. Miller represents a rural district in the southern part of the stage.