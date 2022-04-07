Newly Married Couple Found Murdered in Virginia Home
MYSTERIOUS
A newly wed husband and wife were found shot dead in their Virginia Beach home earlier this week, and police are now searching for an “endangered adult” in connection with the case. The Virginian-Pilot reports that Alisa Wash and Talon Rodgers seemed to be in a state of marital bliss after their March 11 wedding, with the couple proudly sharing wedding photos on social media. But on Monday, both were found dead of gunshot wounds in a case police say doesn’t seem to be domestic-related. A neighbor of the couple told the Pilot he had heard “a couple of loud bangs” in “the middle of the night” last week, but he couldn’t tell where exactly the sounds came from. Police have not identified any suspects in the case. But on Wednesday, the Virginia Beach Police Department issued a press release to announce they were looking for a 20-year-old man named Collin Rodgers who went missing around the time of the homicide. “Due to the unknown circumstances surrounding his disappearance, Rodgers is considered endangered,” the press release said. No further information was provided on his relation to the slain couple, but the Virginian-Pilot cited a family member as saying Collin Rodgers was Talon’s younger brother.