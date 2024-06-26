New Lakers Coach JJ Redick Denies He Called Woman the N-Word: Report
‘NEVER HAPPENED’
Newly minted Los Angeles Lakers coach and former Duke star JJ Redick is pushing back after a woman claimed in a social media post that he called her the N-word during his time playing for the Blue Devils—with a rep for the 15-year NBA veteran telling TMZ Tuesday that the incident in question “never happened.” Author and motivational speaker Halleemah Nash, a Duke alumni herself, leveled the claim at Redick in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “I’ve only been called the N word to my face by a white man once in my life and it was on the campus of Duke University while I was doing work with the basketball team,” she wrote. “And today he was named the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. What a world.” The accusation has been viewed more than 17 million times, according to statistics compiled by X.