Newly Released Body-Cam Footage Shows Full Horror of George Floyd’s Arrest
‘PROBABLY DIE THIS WAY’
Newly revealed body-cam footage from two of the police officers charged in George Floyd’s death reveal greater detail surrounding the horrific arrest that led to his demise. The footage obtained by the Daily Mail comes from two of the officers accused of Floyd’s murder, Alex Kueng and Thomas Lane. It shows Floyd’s horror when Lane points a gun at his head as he begs not to be shot, telling them he had been shot before. The video also shows him asking for compassion, as he told officers he suffers from claustrophobia and anxiety, while he resists being put in the back of the officers’ police car. The officers repeatedly swear at Floyd in the footage, even as he sobs. His ex, Shawanda Hill, who had been in Floyd’s car, suggests to the officers that he was afraid of police, the video shows.