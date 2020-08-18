Newly Surfaced Photos Show Clinton Getting Massage From Epstein Victim
‘GIVE IT A CRACK’
Photographs made public for the first time by the Daily Mail reveal former President Bill Clinton receiving a neck massage from a Jeffrey Epstein victim during a 2002 trip to Africa on the disgraced financier’s private plane. Ghislaine Maxwell, who was recently charged with aiding in Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, reportedly asked Chauntae Davis, who was then 22 years old and a massage therapist, to give the former president a massage after he complained of a stiff neck while the group waited in Portugal for their jet to be refueled. “Would you mind giving it a crack?” Clinton reportedly asked Davis after Maxwell’s encouragement. Clinton’s office has denied that the former president had any knowledge of Epstein’s transgressions. Clinton is set to speak at the virtual Democratic National Convention on Tuesday evening.