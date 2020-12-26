CHEAT SHEET
Newly Unearthed Pompeii Snack Stand Still Has Bits of Old Food
An ancient snack stand was uncovered at Pompeii this month, bringing a hint of what street food was like in the early AD’s. Archaeologists at the Regio V site in Pompeii unearthed what appears to be a hot beverage and food stand, complete with traces of food in the bottom of the serving jars. The stalls were known as termopolium, and the front of the stand was painted bright gold with pictures of the various animals being served, including chicken, duck and fish. “This is an extraordinary find. It’s the first time we are excavating an entire termopolium,” said the director of the archaeological site. Around 13,000 people lived in Pompeii before the city was buried by volcanic ash in 79 AD.