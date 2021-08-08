Newlywed Bride Killed by Wrong-Way Driver Hours After Reception
‘whole life planned’
A 26-year-old bride was killed by a wrong-way driver the night of her wedding. Angelica Dhondup was driving home from her wedding reception with her cousin when their car was struck by Manaure Gonzalez-Rae, who was allegedly drunk and fled the scene, according to police. Moments after the collision, Dhondup called her sister, telling her that she had been in an accident and could not breathe. “He literally injured and murdered somebody,” said one of Dhondup’s friends in an interview with KSL TV. “They had this whole life planned out and then he just cut it short.” Gonzalez-Rae was arrested after fleeing the scene on foot and faces multiple charges including theft, reckless driving, driving under the influence, and automobile homicide due to negligence, Gephardt Daily reports. Dhondup’s family created a GoFundMe in order to help cover funeral costs. As of mid-Sunday afternoon, the page has raised more $6,800.