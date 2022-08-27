Newlywed Left Sleeping Wife on Honeymoon to Buy Sex

CHEAT SHEET
The human trafficking squad for a Florida sheriff’s office has arrested 176 men for trying to buy sex since April—but one of them really stands out. According to Hillsborough County officials, a 34-year-old man on his honeymoon left his sleeping wife to meet a sex worker—who turned out to be an undercover officer conducting a sting operation. “We all probably have questions about how long this marriage lasted, but I think the only question here, with it ending so quickly, as a wedding guest, was it too late to get the gifts that they gave returned back to them?” Sheriff Chad Chronister told WFLA.