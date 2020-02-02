CHEAT SHEET
Newlyweds Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters Split
Actress Pamela Anderson secretly tied the knot with movie producer Jon Peters just two weeks ago—but they’ve already split. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the Baywatch icon said: “We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy.” Anderson, 52, dated Peters, 74, decades ago and they recently rekindled the romance, getting hitched Jan. 20 in Malibu.