News Anchor Kaity Tong Announces Stage One Lung Cancer
SPREADING THE WORD
Acclaimed New York news anchor Kaity Tong announced on Instagram Saturday that she has been diagnosed with Stage 1 lung cancer. Tong works at PIX 11 News and anchors in the evenings and on weekends. She has won multiple Emmy Awards, including the Governor’s Emmy Award in 2018 for her four decades of news work. Though she had no prior symptoms, a chest X-ray caught Tong’s lung cancer. Now, Tong is spreading the word writing, “the doctors told me this diagnosis is increasingly common among Asians, especially women, who are nonsmokers. That would be me. And maybe that’s YOU. And that’s why I’m sharing this.” She added, “If my journey encourages even one person who fits this profile to get a checkup leading to early detection, I will be grateful.” Tong had surgery to remove the tumor and is recovering at home.