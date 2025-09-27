News Crews Bust Alleged Thief on During Live Report

A man accused of multiple burglaries was caught on camera by news crews, which led to his arrest. On Friday, local Colorado outlets observed the man “suspected of committing multiple trespasses and burglaries in neighborhoods” in the small town of Idaho Springs as they were covering the story, per a Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office news release on Facebook. The stations quickly contacted authorities who “responded to the area” in 10 minutes, and “were able to locate and arrest” him, the news release said. The suspect, identified as Richard Applequist, 32, was seen by reporters entering a parking lot after he “walked directly by news cameras.” His capture comes off the back of an “extensive search” this week after he had allegedly caused over $4,000 in damages, perCBS News. “I was kind of more in a sense of disbelief that wait a minute, this is the guy who I’m literally just talking about and described on live TV,” said CBS news anchor Justin Adams, who was among the journalists who called the authorities. Applequist crashed his vehicle ahead of the deputies’ arrival before he was located and arrested in the morning.

People