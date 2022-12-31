News Icon Barbara Walters Dies at 93: ABC News

News icon Barbara Walters has passed away at the age of 93, ABC News reports.

The news station that Walters called home for many years announced her death late Friday, paying tribute to the “dominant force in an industry once dominated by men.”

No details were immediately available on her cause of death.

Tributes immediately began pouring in on social media for the trailblazer who became the first female news anchor on an evening news program, and went on to become one of the most well-known faces in the news in a career spanning five decades.

“We were all influenced by Barbara Walters,” ABC News’ David Muir said of the “extraordinary human being, journalist, pioneer, legend.”

“She broke barriers behind the scenes and she broke news on-camera. She got people to say things they never would’ve said to another journalist,” Muir said.