News Legends Urge White House Journos to Stand Up to Trump

More than 250 journalists are calling for President Donald Trump to be confronted directly over his attacks on press freedom when he attends the White House Correspondents’ dinner this week for the first time in a decade.

In a sharply worded open letter to the White House Correspondents’ Association, broadcast veterans such as Dan Rather, Sam Donaldson, and Peter Maer have joined hundreds of other reporters in arguing that the glitzy event should be used to mount a “forceful defense” against Trump’s “systematic, sustained, and unprecedented attacks.”

TV legend Dan Rather was one of the signatories to the open letter. Steven FerdmanGetty Images

“These are not normal times,” the letter reads, “and this cannot be business as usual with the press standing up to applaud the man who attacks them on a daily basis.”

The letter also notes that some journalists plan to wear pocket handkerchiefs or lapel pins with the words of the First Amendment.

“Continuing in that spirit, we believe the White House Correspondents Association should take stronger action by issuing—from the podium—a forceful defense of freedom of the press and condemnation of those who threaten that freedom, followed by a standing toast to the First Amendment and a pledge to continue upholding such a critical cornerstone of our democracy,” it says.

The letter was signed by more than 200 journalists. Supplied

“Speak forcefully, in front of the man who seeks to undermine our country’s long tradition of an independent, strong, and free press.

“We also urge the WHCA to reaffirm, without equivocation, that freedom of the press is not a partisan issue and that the Association will not normalize this behavior but instead fight back against any officeholder who has waged systematic war against the journalists whose work the dinner celebrates.”

The letter reflects mounting alarm over Trump’s record since returning to office.

His administration has attempted to bar the Associated Press from certain events, revoked credentials for Pentagon reporters, and filed or threatened lawsuits against major outlets, including ABC, CBS, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal.

He has also continued to label critical coverage “fake news” and journalists “enemies of the people”—rhetoric that press advocates say has fueled hostility toward reporters.

That backdrop is colliding with a guest list expected to include First Lady Melania Trump and senior administration figures, paving the way for potential awkward moments throughout the night.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth looks on during a briefing on the Iran war, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 16, 2026. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who last week compared the media to the Pharisees, a vilified sect cited in the Bible, is expected to sit at a table with CBS News.

Fox News will reportedly host Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy at the dinner, while the New York Post will host Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz.

In another potentially awkward moment for the president, one of this year’s prizes will be presented to The Wall Street Journal for its scoop about a lewd birthday card that Trump wrote to convicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein in 2003.

Epstein once called Donald Trump his "closest friend for ten years." Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The president sued the newspaper, claiming the story was defamatory “fake news,” but a judge dismissed the case last week.

Trump’s appearance will be his first time at the dinner since 2015.

He notably attended the event in 2011, when then-President Barack Obama and comedian Seth Meyers roasted the then-real estate mogul as he sat in the audience, looking uncomfortable.

However, after his 2016 presidential election victory, he shunned the event, becoming the first president to skip the dinner since Jimmy Carter, who did not attend in 1978 and 1980.

“The White House Correspondents Association has asked me, very nicely, to be the Honoree at this year’s Dinner,” Trump said last month as he announced his return.

“It will be my Honor to accept their invitation, and work to make it the GREATEST, HOTTEST, and MOST SPECTACULAR DINNER, OF ANY KIND, EVER!”

The WHCA has also had its share of controversies over the years.

At a 2018 dinner during Trump’s first term, for instance, comedian Michelle Wolf received a backlash for her jokes, including one aimed at then White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ “smokey eye” make up and “lies.”

Comedian Michelle Wolf performs at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2018. Aaron Bernstein / Reuters

The Association responded by saying the program was “meant to offer a unifying message” and that the monologue was “not in the spirit of that mission.”

Last year, the Association faced another firestorm after dropping plans for comedian Amber Ruffin to perform, after she criticized the administration. Speaking on the Daily Beast’s podcast ahead of the event, she also signaled that she would not hold back when it came to hitting out at Trump.

This Saturday, celebrity mentalist Oz Pearlman will be the other featured speaker, vowing to entertain the crowd with “wonder, surprise and awe.”