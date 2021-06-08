CHEAT SHEET
Union Accuses NYT of Violating Labor Law With Image Ban
The New York Times has been accused of violating federal labor law by its employee union. According to a NewsGuild complaint filed Tuesday with the National Labor Relations Board, the Times restricted its tech workers from supporting the union. Back in May, Times management stopped product designers from using pro-union images in their Slack profiles, said Bon Champion, a member of employees’ organizing committee. “This was really just about silencing our voices and pressuring us into stepping back from our support for the union,” he said. Federal law prohibits companies from restricting nonsupervisory employees’ support for unionization since 1935. The Times has yet to respond, Bloomberg reports.