Newsmax and DirecTV Kiss and Make Up, Finalize New Distribution Deal

AW HOW NICE

After months of beefing, and threats from MAGA Republicans to sic the government on DirecTV, the right-wing cable outlet has finally been renewed.

Justin Baragona

Senior Media Reporter

CALLAGHAN O'HARE

Newsmax can call off their Republican allies threatening government intervention against DirecTV: The right-wing cable outlet and the pay-TV provider have finalized a new deal to carry the network after months of public beefing.

“Newsmax recognizes and appreciates that DirecTV clearly supports diverse voices, including conservative ones,” Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said in a press release announcing the new deal. “As a standalone company, DirecTV helped give Newsmax its start nearly a decade ago as it continues to do with upcoming news networks, which is why we are pleased to reach a mutually beneficial agreement... over the next several years.”

DirecTV CEO Bill Morrow similarly gushed: “This resolution with Newsmax, resolving an all-too-common carriage dispute, underscores our dedication to delivering a wide array of programming and perspectives to our customers. Through our persistent negotiations, we reached a resolution under mutually-agreeable business terms allowing us to deliver the conservative news network at the right value – a reflection of the free market at work.”

This is a developing story...