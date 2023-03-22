Newsmax can call off their Republican allies threatening government intervention against DirecTV: The right-wing cable outlet and the pay-TV provider have finalized a new deal to carry the network after months of public beefing.

“Newsmax recognizes and appreciates that DirecTV clearly supports diverse voices, including conservative ones,” Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said in a press release announcing the new deal. “As a standalone company, DirecTV helped give Newsmax its start nearly a decade ago as it continues to do with upcoming news networks, which is why we are pleased to reach a mutually beneficial agreement... over the next several years.”

DirecTV CEO Bill Morrow similarly gushed: “This resolution with Newsmax, resolving an all-too-common carriage dispute, underscores our dedication to delivering a wide array of programming and perspectives to our customers. Through our persistent negotiations, we reached a resolution under mutually-agreeable business terms allowing us to deliver the conservative news network at the right value – a reflection of the free market at work.”

This is a developing story...