Newsmax Becomes Latest Meme Stock as It Opens on Wall Street

1
Wife of ‘Mad Max’ Actor Reveals He Has Died at 75
‘LOST MY EVERYTHING’
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.31.25 3:30PM EDT 
Richard Norton
Albert L Ortega/Shutterstock

Australian martial artist, actor, and stunt coordinator Richard Norton died on Sunday, aged 75. He recently starred in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and has trained celebrities like Charlize Theron and Liam Neeson for movie stunts in the past. His wife Judy Green confirmed his passing on Instagram, writing: “I am numb and devastated, I have no words. I have lost my everything. I know there is, and will be lots of love and shock that we have lost this incredible human being. The love of my life. I’m using this time to come to terms with my great loss.” The late actor’s cause of death is not yet known. Norton’s recent fight choreographer credits include high-energy films like Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad, Blacklight, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix. He also played the Prime Imperator, a lead henchman to Immortan Joe, in Furiosa and Mad Max: Fury Road. Director James Gunn called Norton a “friend” in a post on X on Sunday and wrote: “I met Richard as the fight choreographer on ‘The Suicide Squad’; he choreographed the Harley escape scene, Peacemaker vs. Rick Flag Jr. and more. He was a tough but sweet Australian dude with a hearty laugh and a million stories about his years making movies.”

2
Trump Administration Threatens to Yank $9B From Harvard Over Antisemitism Claims
IVY SQUEEZE
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.31.25 5:11PM EDT 
A person runs past Dunster House at Harvard University on March 17, 2025 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
A person runs past Dunster House at Harvard University on March 17, 2025 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Scott Eisen/Getty Images

The Trump administration announced in a statement Monday that it would be reviewing around $9 billion in federal grants and contracts to Harvard University as part of an ongoing investigation by the Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism. The statement, made by the Departments of Health and Human Services, Education, and the U.S. General Services Administration, said that the departments would be reviewing $255.6 million in contracts between Harvard, its affiliates, and the federal government, as well as $8.7 billion in multi-year grant commitments to the university. “Harvard’s failure to protect students on campus from anti-Semitic discrimination—all while promoting divisive ideologies over free inquiry—has put its reputation in serious jeopardy,” said Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. This comes after the Task Force announced on March 7 that it would be withdrawing $400 million dollars in federal grants and contracts to Columbia University. This spurred Columbia to concede to the administration’s demands, including prohibiting masks on campus and granting dozens of campus security personnel the ability to make arrests, last week, resulting in global backlash and the resignation of its interim president, Katrina Armstrong, Friday. The Task Force was created in February with the stated mission of rooting out “anti-Semitic harassment in schools and on college campuses.” Both Columbia and Harvard were placed on a list of 10 universities that the Task Force was set to visit and investigate in regards to alleged antisemitic incidents since October 2023.

Say Goodbye to Scrubbing (and Chemicals) With This Eco-Friendly Toilet Bowl Cleaner
NO S**T
Scouted Staff
Published 03.31.25 4:26PM EDT 
Krazy Klean Chemical-Free Toilet Cleaner
Krazy Klean

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Every adult knows that cleaning the toilet bowl is a necessary chore, but that doesn’t make the task any less unpleasant. Instead of easing the burden, most common toilet bowl cleaners tend to make the process feel even more hasslesome, repugnant, and potentially unsafe thanks to a surge of chemicals. Luckily, Krazy Klean has an eco-friendly cleaning solution to help make toilet cleaning suck so much less.

Krazy Klean’s chemical-free water treatment works like a standard toilet cleaner on autopilot. All you have to do is drop it into your toilet tank, and it will keep your bowl clean—no scrubbing needed. Here’s how it works: Water is full of sticky minerals which tend to latch onto toilet bowls, leading to a buildup of rust, limescale, and hard water stains. Krazy Klean uses magnetic fields to alter the structure of minerals in the water to prevent them from sticking. In other words, instead of removing stains, Krazy Klean helps ensure they don’t even develop in the first place.

Krazy Klean Pro — 4 pack
Buy At Krazy Klean$124

This innovative cleaning solution is so effective that the brand offers a ten-year warranty and 100 percent money-back guarantee. In fact, according to the brand, Krazy Klean toilets can go a full decade without needing to be scrubbed. Yes, really.

Beyond making your bathroom upkeep easier, Krazy Klean also helps make your home safer, which is a plus for anyone looking to reduce chemicals and air pollutants in their homes. The brand’s mission is to reduce the amount of unsafe chemicals in our water. Traditional toilet cleaners can be unsafe for pets, kids, and adults, and they may have adverse effects on the water supply, making Krazy Klean’s chemical-free, non-toxic solution a much better option for anyone concerned about the planet. Grab yours today; you can help make an impact, one flush at a time.

3
Hackman’s Mother-in-Law Is Trying to Block Release of Body Cam Footage
PLEA FOR PRIVACY
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.31.25 4:26PM EDT 
Gene Hackman & wife Betsy Arakawa during The 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States.
Gene Hackman & wife Betsy Arakawa during The 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Gene Hackman’s mother-in-law doesn’t want police body camera footage from the investigation into the death of the late actor and her daughter Betsy Arakawa being released to the public, TMZ reported. Yoshie Feaster claimed that the public spectacle surrounding the couple’s deaths had already sufficiently disrupted her ability to grieve them in peace. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Feaster maintained that her son-in-law and daughter both prioritized their privacy and that the final straw of the media’s sensationalization of their death would be gaining access to photos and videos showing Hackman and Arakawa’s corpses. The couple’s dog was also found dead, and Feaster’s call for privacy extended to the pet, too. She argued that she has a “constitutional right to avoid seeing images of my daughter’s home, her dead body, her husband’s dead body, and their dog’s corpse” Although she wants to block the release of the footage and autopsy photos, CBS and AP News were already granted motions to intervene and are likely to push for media access. Previous body cam footage released only showed the outside of the home and included conversations with the groundskeeper and one of Hackman’s children.

4

Newsmax Becomes Latest Meme Stock as It Opens on Wall Street

TO THE MOON 🚀
Corbin Billings
Published 03.31.25 6:36PM EDT 
Newsmax logo.
PATRICK T. FALLON/Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty

It took less than a day for Newsmax to become an apparent meme stock. The conservative media company made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, and within hours of its initial public offering, its share price ballooned from $14 a share at opening to $83.41 at close. The more than 700 percent spike mirrored the “meme stock” craze of 2021, which saw shares of GameStop and AMC Theaters reach historic heights before eventually cratering. CEO Christopher Ruddy told CNBC’s Squawk Box on Monday that Newsmax, which he founded in 1998, fulfilled “a demand for more competition” against Fox News. Ruddy said the network is also the No. 4 cable news network in the U.S. behind CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News, and the network has sought to boost its public image in light of Donald Trump’s second term. The company announced plans for an IPO in September, and it said on Friday that it raised $75 million at through stock sales at $10 a share to complete its IPO.

Merrell’s New Shoe Lineup Is the Perfect Way to Kick Off Hiking Season
A STEP ABOVE
Davon Singh
Published 03.24.25 1:23PM EDT 
A woman wearing Merrell's Antora 4 trail shoes while hiking on a rocky trail. It's a sunny day with a few clouds in the sky.
Merrell

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

After what felt like an endless winter, spring has finally sprung, which means hiking season is officially here. Whether you’re drawn to the breathtaking desert vistas of Arizona’s Devils Bridge Trail or the lush, tree-lined paths of Virginia’s Cascade Falls, your hiking shoes need to be up to the task—not only for the terrain but also for the shifting elevation while on the trail. Merrell’s new Nova 4 (men) and Antora 4 (women) hiking shoes are designed to tackle the challenge.

These new styles are a reimagined iteration of Merrell’s bestselling trail shoe, offering improved comfort and durability and blending a clean athletic design with functional features. The durable rubber outsoles provide unparalleled traction on all types of terrain, including hilly paths, rocky trails, dirt roads, and uneven surfaces.

Men's Nova 4
Buy At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Women's Antora 4
Buy At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The hiking shoes use lightweight foam for extra cushioning to ensure your every step is supported. The shoe’s bellows tongue keeps out debris, while the elastic lace keeper ensures your laces stay secure and out of the way. Plus, Merrell incorporates breathable, recycled materials for added comfort and sustainability.

If you’re due for a new pair of hiking shoes this spring, look no further than Merrell’s new styles.

5
‘Racist’ DOGE Goon Broke Data Sharing Rules and Was Rewarded With Even More Access
BACK IN THE SADDLE AGAIN
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.31.25 5:34PM EDT 
Published 03.31.25 5:24PM EDT 
Elon Musk and Marko Elez.
Elon Musk and Marko Elez. The Daily Beast/Getty/Linkedin

One of Elon Musk’s young Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) foot soldiers is back on the payroll—with even more access than he had before he was forced to resign over a series of offensive tweets—including one in which he declared proudly that he was “racist before it was cool.” Marko Elez, 25, also broke data sharing rules and may have violated federal law at the U.S. Treasury Department when he shared personally identifiable information on a spreadsheet with several employees at the General Services Administration who did not have permission to view the data, according to an audit. Despite the embarrassing incidents, Musk immediately pledged to rehire him—a promise he kept in February when Elez was brought on board as a Labor Department employee. He was later detailed on March 5 to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). According to a Saturday court filing, Elez is also employed by four other agencies. The court filings, which show how Elez and Musk’s other cronies have been given access to sensitive and secure databases, come just days after several other federal judges found that DOGE likely broke the law with its inexplicable access to sensitive data systems.

6
WATCH: Tesla Vandal Wrecks Cybertruck and Leaves Note
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.31.25 2:39PM EDT 
Published 03.31.25 2:37PM EDT 

A man who vandalized a Tesla Cybertruck at a home in Novato, Calif., on Saturday left a cheeky note for the owner on duct tape left at the scene. The Novato Police Department posted video footage of the incident on social media, asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual. Dressed in black with a white face mask, the suspect paced along the driveway around 4 a.m. before departing the scene. The person returned an hour later with a rock and duct tape, which they placed over one of the security cameras. Video from a second camera shows the individual slashing four of the tires and smashing the windshield before leaving a piece of duct tape on one of the tires with the words “replace all tires, unsafe to drive.” Novato police said its investigation was ongoing but that it was probing another recent incident of vandalism. Attacks on Tesla showrooms, dealerships, and cars have been on the rise since Tesla CEO Elon Musk took on a prominent role in the White House as the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency, which has slashed federal programs and jobs. Jason Bedell, owner of the vandalized truck, told KTVU that “all these people who have frustration against the government and Tesla and DOGE are taking it out on the wrong people.” He is reportedly offering a $25,000 cash reward for any information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.

7
Woman Survives Car Crash But Dies Later in Freak Accident
TRAGIC
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.31.25 3:09PM EDT 
Shirley Obert Facebook
Shirley Obert Facebook Shirley Obert Facebook

Shirley Obert, 67, was found dead after she was involved in a car accident, the Daily Mail reported. The Georgian woman, who initially went missing on Saturday, managed to escape her vehicle after it crashed, only to fall down a well, ending her life. The mother-of-four’s family members joined authorities in frantically looking for Obert, who was last seen in a red shirt and black pants (police claim it might have been a Chick-fil-A work uniform). Officials discovered her body on Monday at the bottom of a “deep well that was surrounded by very thick brush” close to where her car was found. “Mrs. Obert appeared to have been trying to go for help when this incident occurred. This appears to be a tragic accident,” Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Please keep her family and her co-workers in your thoughts and prayers.” It is not yet known what caused the car accident or how she ended up in the well. Obert will be remembered as a devoted wife to her husband Mike and a “friend to many,” according to her GoFundMe page. As of Monday afternoon, more than $7000 has been raised to support her loved ones.

8
Jennifer Coolidge Reveals Her Hopes for ‘White Lotus’ Finale
‘DOWN IN FLAMES’
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 03.31.25 2:43PM EDT 

Jennifer Coolidge isn’t privy to what will happen in the Season 3 finale of The White Lotus this coming Sunday, but she certainly has hopes for at least part of the outcome, she told E! News. Coolidge, who played Tanya on the show’s first two seasons, will be waiting for the comeuppance of her character’s ex-husband Greg (or Gary, as he’s known this season). “I don’t want him to have a good life,” Coolidge told the site at the A Minecraft Movie premiere over the weekend. Greg is suspected of orchestrating Tanya’s murder last season—and Coolidge made it clear she doesn’t want to see him get away with it. In fact, she hopes he goes goes down hard. She admitted “it’s probably not nice for the actor” Jon Gries, but “I really want Greg to go down in flames. Something terrible needs to happen to Greg, don’t you think?” As for the incest storyline that has the internet buzzing this season, Coolidge called it the “sort of a thing that people would be talking about for a very long time, and you know what I’m talking about.” She added, “And that’s Mike White for you.”

This Pest Control Kit Keeps Bugs Away Without Harmful Chemicals or Hefty Costs
BUGGIN’ OUT
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 03.31.25 3:43PM EDT 
Dr. Killigan’s Eco-Friendly Outdoor DIY Pest Control Kit on Outdoor Walkway
Dr. Killigan’s

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

For all the benefits of longer, sunnier spring days, there’s one major drawback to the warmth: the return of pest season. This year, however, you don’t have to stress about pests. Keeping bugs at bay is easier—and more eco-friendly—than ever with Dr. Killigan’s new Six Feet Under: Barricade Household Insect Kit.

Dr. Killigan’s is a pioneer in do-it-yourself, eco-friendly pest control, helping millions of homes ward off unwanted insects without the risks associated with more common chemical pesticides. The brand’s new at-home solution sets a higher standard in safety, sustainability, and affordability. The Six Feet Under: Barricade kit features only EPA-approved ingredients and leverages a unique, proprietary method that uses soybean oil and botanical nanotechnology to kill and repel insects without negatively affecting your home.

Six Feet Under: Barricade Household Insect Kit
Price reflects household size under 2,500 sq ft
Buy At Dr. Killigan’s$50

All you have to do is apply the formula around the perimeter of your home—a one-time, ten-minute process—and you’ll have a powerful, invisible barrier in place to (literally) stop pests in their tracks.

No more need to open your wallet for an exterminator. Plus, the brand boasts that the kit can provide up to 90 days of protection against the most common household insects, including ants, cockroaches, and beetles, meaning you won’t have to sacrifice your long-term comfort while saving some dollars (and the planet).

9
Prince Harry Accused of Sending ‘Imperious’ Email to Charity Boss
‘UNPLEASANT’
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Updated 03.31.25 11:52AM EDT 
Published 03.31.25 10:47AM EDT 
Prince Harry
SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attends the One805 Rock for Responders benefit at The Granada Theatre on March 08, 2025 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images) Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The boss of an African AIDS charity founded by Prince Harry was sent an “imperious” and “unpleasant” message demanding that she make a public statement defending Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. In the latest twist in the extraordinary saga that has seen Harry forced to resign from Sentebale, which he set up in his mother’s memory in 2006 to help AIDS orphans in Lesotho and Botswana, the Daily Telegraph reports that when Sophie Chandauka declined to issue a statement at the request of Harry’s staff, Harry emailed her personally asking her again to dismiss reports of tension that emerged after an awkward encounter at a charity polo match. She again refused. Harry then asked her to “explain herself,” it is claimed. The Telegraph’s sources described the message as “unpleasant,” and “imperious” and a spokesman for Sentebale confirmed to the newspaper that Harry had sent the message, adding ominously: “There is a document.” Speaking on Sky News this weekend, Chandauka said: “Really, what Prince Harry wanted to do was to eject me from the organization and this went on for months. It went on for months through bullying, harassment. I have documentation.”

10
Why Jessica Simpson Is Hawking Snake Sperm
🐍🐍🐍
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.31.25 2:29PM EDT 
SPICEWOOD, TEXAS - MARCH 13: Jessica Simpson performs a surprise set during Luck Reunion 2025 at Luck Ranch on March 13, 2025 in Spicewood, Texas.
SPICEWOOD, TEXAS - MARCH 13: Jessica Simpson performs a surprise set during Luck Reunion 2025 at Luck Ranch on March 13, 2025 in Spicewood, Texas. Gary Miller/Getty Images for Shock Ink

Jessica Simpson made her return to music this year and shared the secret behind her melodious vocals: snake sperm. In an Instagram video, posted on Friday, March 28, the singer can be seen guzzling down the Chinese herbal drink that she claims her vocal coach recommended. “They’re like, ‘What are you drinking?’ Because it’s this Chinese herb thing,” she said in the video. “And I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’ My vocal coach told me to drink it.” The 44-year-old drank from the darkly colored bottle with a yellow label while she was in the studio recording her recently released Nashville Canyon EP. She claimed that when she Googled the drink her coach prescribed, she learned one of the ingredients was snake sperm. Seemingly unbothered, when asked if the drink tasted like tea, Simpson likened her beverage to tasting more like honey. The video ends with a bit of advice from the singer: “If you want a good vocal, you got to drink snake sperm.” The former reality star captioned the post with three emojis: a microphone, a snake, and a test tube filled with a green substance.

