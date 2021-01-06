Newsmax Blames Antifa for Pro-Trump MAGA Mob Insurrection
DELUSIONAL
While Fox News mostly seemed to grasp the gravity of the horrific situation on the group at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, Newsmax was somehow blaming the violence on antifa and Black Lives Matter. After reporting the citywide 6 p.m. curfew in Washington, D.C., anchor Tom Basile said, “So that you have a complete picture of what’s going on, the last couple of times we’ve seen these rallies, it hasn’t just been the president’s supporters. We have seen antifa, we have seen Black Lives Matter, we have seen other leftist groups that have tried to stir up violence.”
“That’s a great point, Tom, because I am hearing from some people on the ground that there is a question of, if antifa has infiltrated the Trump rally-goers and are fomenting some kind of unrest,” White House correspondent Emerald Robinson added, baselessly. “So that that is conversations that’s being had outside of these doors.”
Meanwhile, most mainstream reporters have been noting how disparate the law enforcement reaction has been during the Trump supporters’ violent coup attempt compared to the peaceful Black Lives Matter protests that were met with tear gas in Washington this past summer.