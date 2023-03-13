Newsmax Covered Tucker’s Jan. 6 Whitewashing 7 Times More Than Fox
MAXING OUT TUCKER
Even though its biggest star received exclusive access to over 40,000 hours of security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, Fox News has given relatively little coverage to Tucker Carlson’s revisionist portrayal of the violent insurrection. On the other hand, wannabe rival Newsmax has fully embraced the primetime host’s narrative that the MAGA rioters were just engaged in a peaceful sightseeing tour. According to liberal watchdog group Media Matters, Newsmax—which has relentlessly attacked Fox from the right in hopes of poaching its viewers—has devoted three hours and 34 minutes of airtime to Carlson’s coverage through March 12. Despite Carlson’s producers begging the network’s other shows to promote the Fox star’s segments, Fox has only dedicated 32 minutes of coverage across six other shows to the video footage. While it isn’t surprising that much of the network’s “hard news” side has largely ignored Carlson’s whitewashing, especially considering the fallout from the Dominion filings, opinion programs such as The Five and Hannity have also turned a blind eye. Carlson has come under bipartisan fire over his “bullshit” description of the riots, with the Capitol Police chief calling him out for his “cherry-picked” narrative.