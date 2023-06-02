Newsmax Guest Says Chick-fil-A Is Inclusive Because ‘They Sell Fried Chicken’
THE WORST
A guest on Newsmax on Thursday night said she didn’t “know how much more inclusive” Chick-fil-A can get given “they sell fried chicken.” Comedian Chrissie Mayr appeared alongside Dave Rubin on Eric Bolling’s show The Balance to discuss the right-wing calls to boycott the fast food chain after conservatives were horrified to discover that the company had hired a director of diversity. After Bolling aired a clip showing Chick-fil-A chairman Dan Cathy shining a Black man’s shoes, Mayr said: “That was humiliating.” “Again, I don’t know why he didn’t shine the shoes of every person in that room,” she added, before going on to say: “I’m hesitant to make a fried chicken joke, but they sell fried chicken, I don’t know how much more inclusive we can get here.”