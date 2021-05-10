Newsmax Hires OAN Host to Co-Anchor Primetime Show With Ex-Trump Advisor
TRUMP TV
Upstart pro-Trump cable network Newsmax fleshed out its primetime lineup on Monday, announcing a new weeknight show that features a former Trump advisor alongside a host from conspiracy-peddling channel One America News, Newsmax’s top competitor for MAGA viewers disgruntled with Fox News.
Cortes & Pellegrino, which debuts on May 11, will air at 9 p.m. ET on weeknights and will be co-anchored by Steve Cortes and Jenn Pellegrino. Cortes joined the Trumpist network earlier this year and has recently filled in as a guest host after serving as a senior advisor to the ex-president’s failed re-election bid. Pellegrino, meanwhile, will debut on the network after previously serving as a White House correspondent and host for OAN.
Having seen its ratings fall back to earth in recent months following a post-election boom, Newsmax has recently gone on bit of a hiring spree, bringing in several Trump allies and far-right media figures to bolster its MAGA credentials. The network has also hired several personalities away from OAN recently, including correspondent Alex Salvi and news anchor Amanda Brilhante.