Newsmax Host Greg Kelly: I ‘Personally Feel’ Biden Is Not President-Elect
OKAY...
The Electoral College has officially certified Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. And yet Newsmax host Greg Kelly still isn’t convinced that Donald Trump actually lost.
“Our president is in the fight of his life. And there are people right now who are out there calling Joe Biden the ‘president-elect’ now,” said Kelly, whose own network finally used that term to describe the president-elect earlier on Monday. “At this point, there is some political and some historical justification for them to do so,” he added. “I personally feel they’re wrong.”
Later in his broadcast, after a convoluted argument that held out hope for millions of Americans’ votes to be invalidated by Congress, Kelly did acknowledge to his guest, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), that it would be a long shot. “It’s not looking great for the president,” Kelly admitted, “but I don’t think it’s over.”