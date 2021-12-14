Newsmax Host Grills Mark Meadows on Jan. 6 Text Messages From Fox News Hosts and Don Jr.
‘WEAPONIZE’
Unlike Fox News hosts on Monday night, Newsmax host Rob Schmitt didn’t hold back in asking former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about text messages he received on Jan. 6 urging him to make the then-president halt the Capitol riot.
“They’ve got reports of text messages [from the Jan. 6 committee] you gave them that show Fox [News] hosts saying, ‘Hey, you gotta get this under control, Trump needs to say something. Don Jr. saying something,’” the Newsmax host said, before asking Meadows: “What’s your response to all this tonight?”
Trump’s former chief of staff fired back, claiming his messages were “weaponize[d]” by the House select committee. “We’ve tried very hard, in a very transparent and accommodating way, to share non-privileged information,” Meadows responded. “And what we found out tonight is that not only did that just get disregarded, but then they tried to weaponize text messages, selectively leaked them, to put out a narrative that the president didn’t act.”