Newsmax Host Melts Down at Weirdest MAGA Enemy Yet in Wild Rant

Newsmax host Rob Finnerty went scorched earth on a peculiar enemy during a meltdown on Tuesday, trying on an Irish accent to make his point.

The host used his primetime show, Finnerty, to needle the use of proper Spanish pronunciation by news anchors. He used the example of a New York City mayoral debate on NBC that Telemundo 47 anchor Rosarina Bretón was moderating.

She was introduced by the NBC News host with a Spanish accent, including the correct intonation for her surname, riling Finnerty. “I just don’t get why we do this, who started this, when this started,” he began.

Rosarina Bretón found herself the subject of a Newsmax meltdown. Rosarina Bretón/Instagram

“Whenever it is a Spanish name, we are all suddenly required and expected to shape-shift into the perfect Spanish accent. Normal everyday newspeople do it all the time, they forget years of training, they forget their non-regional diction.”

Finnerty, getting more fired up, added, “That Telemundo anchor, by the way, Rosarina Bretón. Just say Rosarina Breton.” He used a flat American accent to deliver the name.

“But for some reason we all feel the need to pronounce it like we’re living in Mexico,” he moaned. “Like we’re living in a country where Spanish is the native tongue. That’s not the case here in the U.S.”

He then repeated the anchor’s name in an exaggerated fashion. “I couldn’t understand what he was saying!” Finnerty added.

Things then took a weird turn, with the host using an even more exaggerated Irish accent. “I am Irish, and if I was moderating that debate, would the host introduce me as ‘Robert James Finnerty, don’t ya know, the little lad that he is! Robert James Finnerty!’”

“If the host was Chinese, would the host then introduce that person with a Chinese accent?” he then asked, thankfully opting against using the accent. “I don’t think so, so stop doing it when they’re Spanish!”

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was brought up in the course of Finnerty’s meltdown. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

He also tried to slam the use of “all three names” for Hispanic people, using Kilmar Abrego Garcia—or Kílmar Ábrego García, in the original Spanish—as an example. The Maryland father gained widespread attention after the Trump administration wrongfully deported him to El Salvador in March and has since become a lightning rod for MAGA ire.

“It’s just Kilmar Garcia,” Finnerty insisted, wrongly. “I don’t know who started this, but enough’s enough. Stop! Just stop.”

In Spanish-speaking countries, the naming system simply reflects both sides of a person’s family, with the father’s surname followed by the mother’s maiden name.

In formal or legal contexts, both surnames are used, but informally, people often use just the father’s surname. Given these customs, Robert James Finnerty is wrong about Kilmar Abrego Garcia. In his native El Salvador he is known as Kílmar Ábrego, using his father’s surname, not as Kílmar García.

The bizarre segment was broadcast as President Donald Trump, 79, went into embarrassing grandpa mode at a summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, on Wednesday, attempting an Indian accent.

Gushing over Narendra Modi and describing the Indian prime minister as “the nicest-looking guy,” Trump then attempted to impersonate him.