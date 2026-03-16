Newsmax Host Says Trump’s Military is Out of Control

Right-wing political commentator Michael Savage has begged the Trump administration to call it a day in Iran.

He said he thought the military had gotten a “little bit out of control,” and urged his viewers to put pressure on President Donald Trump to pull out of the fight in the Middle East.

Rockets have been flying in the region since February 28, spiking fuel prices and killing thousands, including 13 Americans, amid fears that it could turn into another forever war or lead to reprisals State-side.

Savage said he thinks the U.S. military is 'a little bit out of control.' Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“My friends listen to me,” he said on The Savage Nation on Sunday. “We all have to start pressuring this administration to call it a success and end this before it gets much worse. That’s my opinion. I think we cannot afford a wider war. The world can’t afford a wider war. And I will tell you right now, if the midterm elections were held today, it would be all over for the Republican Party. The American people hate war. Never forget that.”

Calls for Trump to declare victory and get out have been present since the start. Reuters reported last week, citing sources inside the White House, that Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, is among that number.

The U.S. has already waged a bombing campaign that has lasted weeks. Social Media/via REUTERS

Earlier in his lengthy monologue, the 83-year-old said the fighting would lead to acts of terror in the U.S. and hinder the efforts of U.S. allies in the region.

“Let’s not sit here and cheer like children saying, yay, our team is winning, look how great our bombers look,” he said. “That’s not what we should be doing right now. We should be screaming from the rooftops for peace. Yes, you heard me. We decapitated the leadership. We took out their major military infrastructure. They have no air force. They have no navy. Maybe it’s time to say go home now. Is it possible we could just pack up and go home? Or must we kill half the population in the name of peace?”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the first days of strikes, and his son, Mojtaba, has since taken his place.

“I had a report earlier that I read from a confidential source that the Kurds, who are our allies, are now worried about food supplies, kerosene and gasoline, which they receive from greater Iran. Do we want our Kurdish allies to start starving and freeze because they have no fuel oil? Where would they get their oil and kerosene from? It’s much bigger than just a small mirror image of taking out this one today and bombing that thing today and seeing that go boom in the night, that’s not what’s happening. It’s a much bigger story than that.”

Savage also said he was concerned about the military itself. “And I’m afraid that the military right now is a little bit out of control,” he said. “It seems to be feeding on its own successes of killing the enemy without losing too many troops. How long can this go on?”

“And the next stage is, when will the domestic terror begin in America?” He then referenced a shooting outside a bar in Austin, Texas, earlier this month, which left three dead and is being investigated as a possible act of terror.