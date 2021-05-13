Newsmax Host Tells Jewish Americans Their ‘Home Country’ Is Israel
UGH
Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield peddled in anti-Semitic tropes on Wednesday night when he suggested that Jewish Americans have dual loyalty and see Israel as their “home country.” During a segment on the escalating violence along the Gaza border, Stinchfield invoked comments by a right-wing New York City rabbi to claim that the Biden administration isn’t standing behind Israel. He then wondered why Jewish Americans voted for Democrats.
“Well, he talks about moral courage. It is something, sadly, the Democrats do not have,” he declared. “And I would ask you, if you are Jewish and you are a Democrat and you are living in America today, how do you support an administration that turns its back on your home country? I do not understand it.”
Stinchfield’s remarks sparked backlash Thursday, especially from Jewish Americans. CNN anchor Jake Tapper, for instance, said on Twitter: “I don’t belong to any political party but I am Jewish and newsflash: My home country is the United States. To suggest otherwise is bigotry.”