Newsmax Host’s ‘Not Far-Fetched’ Theory: Breyer’s Exit Is a Plot to Install Hillary as President

Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield not only embraced the outlandish theory that President Joe Biden will nominate Vice President Kamala Harris to the Supreme Court, but on Wednesday evening he added his own laughable theory to the mix.

According to Stinchfield, it is “not far-fetched at all” to view Justice Stephen Breyer’s exit as the first step in an intricate plot to finally make Hillary Clinton president.

Moments after Breyer’s retirement was first reported on Wednesday, allowing Biden to pick a replacement with a Democratic majority in the Senate, Fox News and Twitter pundits began wildly speculating that Biden would name his own veep to the high court.

Such a pick would allow Biden to rid his office of Harris amid her plunging approval numbers while keeping his promise to nominate a Black woman, the theory’s purveyors said. Despite the fact there was no real reporting to back up such speculation, several reporters—including, of course, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy—pressed White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about Biden “theoretically” making the move.

While news hosts and anchors have largely thrown cold water on the kooky notion, Stinchfield jumped headfirst into conspiratorial waters during his eponymous Newsmax show that same evening.

Calling Breyer’s retirement a “gift” to Democrats, the cartoonishly MAGA host noted Biden’s commitment to nominating a Black woman to the bench. “For Democrats, there could be no better choice than Kamala Harris,” Stinchfield declared. “Not because she'd make a great justice—she wouldn’t, she would be a left-wing activist—but tapping her would give Democrats a chance to rescue themselves for 2024 following Joe Biden's epic failure as president here.”

He continued: “Joe can’t win. Neither can Kamala in 2024. So, with her out of the way appointed to the Supreme Court, he can tap a potential contender through the Democrat bench, though that's a bench that is very weak.”

And then came the Hillary Clinton anti-fan-fiction.

“But what if, folks, what if he picked Hillary Clinton to be his vice president? Oh boy,” Stinchfield exclaimed. “Then what if he picks Hillary Clinton and then decides to resign a short time later? Hillary gets the White House, and then ultimately the chance to run as an incumbent.”

He insisted: “If you don't think that they're thinking about this, think again. This is not far-fetched at all!”

And just for good measure, Stinchfield, who has been accused in the past of peddling antisemitic tropes, then suggested liberal Jewish philanthropist George Soros was a puppet master behind this totally not far-fetched plot.

“This is one potential strategy that, I promise you, who’s thinking about? Barack Obama, Susan Rice, and George Soros,” the Newsmax star huffed. “They’re the ones considering this. After all, they’re the ones who’s [sic] pulling the strings, right?”

Right-wing media has relentlessly tried to push a potential Hillary Clinton comeback narrative in recent weeks—no surprise, given the former Democratic presidential nominee’s role as the central focus of conservative outrage bait for more than three decades.