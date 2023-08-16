MAGA channel Newsmax is currently offering its viewers a “free” copy of The Christ Cure, a “10-step Biblical blueprint for healing” written by a “pro-life” Republican who resigned from Congress in disgrace after it was revealed he had an extramarital affair and pressed his mistress to get an abortion.

Additionally, the Newsmax offer appears to be part of an ongoing scheme by the network to sell newsletters to its audience by centering “news” segments on a specific book, which viewers can then get “free” as long as they sign up for an “introductory subscription” that then automatically renews annually at $42.95.

During Wednesday’s broadcast of American Agenda, former Rep. Tim Murphy (R-PA) ostensibly appeared on the program to provide his “serious research” on the issue of gender dysphoria and children, claiming that the “trans agenda targets” kids.

After spending a few minutes claiming that laws meant to protect trans kids and their parents were being based on “flawed science,” Murphy then went on to quickly hawk his book by claiming it shows that people can “overcome the trauma they’ve lived with” if they just refer to scriptures in the Bible.

Wrapping up the interview with Murphy, anchor Bob Sellers then turned to the camera and delivered an advertorial for the book, telling viewers they could get it “free with a special offer from Newsmax Health,” adding that it was a $25 value. An on-air graphic, meanwhile, directed viewers to either call a toll-free number or go to a website to order online.

The website, however, reveals that the “special offer” includes a “6-month introductory subscription to The Mind Health Report for only $7.95” to receive a “FREE copy of The Christ Cure.” Additionally, after viewers enter their credit card information, the “trial subscription comes with a convenient automatic renewal” that will charge the new subscribers $42.95 a year.

Murphy, a practicing psychologist, has kept a fairly low profile since resigning from Congress in 2017 over his abortions scandal. Weeks before finally quitting, it was revealed that Murphy—a member of the House Pro-Life Caucus—had asked a woman he was having an extramarital affair with to get an abortion during a pregnancy scare. Outside of that controversy, Murphy also faced accusations that he was “brutally” abusive to his Congressional staff.

Meanwhile, on the Newsmax site for his book, it notes that “you are never too late for redemption, adding that “God forgave” King David for his adultery because David repented.

“David betrayed his best friend, Uriah, in two of the worst ways possible. While Uriah was off fighting a war on David’s behalf, David decided to sleep with Uriah’s wife, Bathsheba,” the site says of Murphy’s book. “Afterward, Bathsheba became pregnant with David’s child. In a disgraceful attempt to hide their adultery, David ordered Uriah to the front line of battle where he knew Uriah would get quickly killed. That’s exactly what happened.”