Newsmax Rescinds Sean Spicer’s Application to Cover Biden White House
SIDELINED
Before the White House Correspondents’ Association had a chance to approve or deny Sean Spicer credentials to cover the Biden administration, his own employer reportedly canceled his application. According to Politico Playbook, Newsmax, the conservative network where the former White House press secretary now hosts a nightly show, “formally rescinded” his WHCA application because they “already had enough people covering the White House.”
“Newsmax already had two correspondents that work with the White House press corps,” a Newsmax spokesperson said in a statement. “Emerald Robinson and John Gizzi serve as our primary White House correspondents. Given the current limited seating for daily briefings, we are pleased with our current representation, and at this time, don’t see a need for additional personnel assigned there.”
Asked previously by Politico why he decided to apply in the first place, Spicer said, “I thought, why not? I cover the White House every day on the show, and I have obviously had a lot to say about the coverage of the White House and the Correspondents’ Association over the last few years. You’re never gonna effect change if you stay on the sidelines.”