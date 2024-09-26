Newsmax Settles Defamation Case With 2020 Election Firm on Eve of Trial

Newsmax settled a major 2020 presidential election defamation lawsuit with Smartmatic hours after jury selection for the civil trial began on Thursday. The terms of the last-minute agreement remain unknown.

“Newsmax is pleased to announce it has resolved the litigation brought by Smartmatic through a confidential settlement,” the cable network said in a statement.

The conservative news company, however, faces a separate election-related defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems, in which they deny all wrongdoing.

Smartmatic’s suit against Newsmax, which began in 2021, revolved around false claims touted by Donald Trump and his allies that the 2020 election was “rigged” by Smartmatic software and others. According to the voting technology company, Smartmatic’s reputation was destroyed by said election conspiracies.

Judge Eric M. Davis, who was overseeing the defamation case, already ruled that the conservative network aired untruthful statements about Smartmatic’s role in the election.

Should the case have gone to trial, it would have been the first time a jury decided whether a cable news network made defamatory remarks about a voting technology company related to the 2020 election. In April 2023, Fox News settled a similar suit filed by Dominion for $787.5 million.

“We are very pleased to have secured the completion of the case against Newsmax,” a spokesperson for Smartmatic said, before focusing on the companies pending litigation against Fox for their alleged “disinformation campaign.”

Smartmatic’s case against Fox News is expected to go to trial in 2025. The voting technology company settled a separate claim against One America News Network in April.

“Lying to the American people has consequences. Smartmatic will not stop until the perpetrators are held accountable,” Smartmatic’s spokesperson continued.

Fox News has denied all of Smartmatic’s allegations of wrongdoing.