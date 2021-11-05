Newsmax to Implement COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate After Weeks of Attacking Vaccine Mandates
RULES ARE RULES
Newsmax told its staff Thursday it intended to comply with the Biden administration’s company vaccine mandate, flying in the face of its daily programming attacking the mandate. Newsmax employees—including its anti-mandate hosts—will have to either submit their vaccination card by Jan. 4 or undergo weekly testing, according to a notice obtained by Mediaite. The announcement came the same day the conservative network sidelined White House correspondent Emerald Robinson after she falsely and bizarrely claimed on Twitter that the vaccines contained a luminescent enzyme called “luciferase” that tracked recipients.
The company mandate didn’t stop some Newsmax hosts, such as Steve Cortes, from attacking the Occupational Health and Safety Administration rules. “There is zero, and I mean zero, moral or ethical obligation for anyone to be compelled to get vaccinated,” Cortes said, calling the mandate “insane workplace discrimination.” It remains to be seen whether Cortes intends to file a labor complaint against his employer.