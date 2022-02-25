Newsmax Uses Ukraine Crisis to Go After Fox News, Tucker Carlson
As part of its quixotic quest to compete with Fox News, comparatively little-watched pro-Trump network Newsmax on Friday used the Ukraine crisis to take yet another swing at its rival, this time bashing Tucker Carlson’s pro-Putin rhetoric. In a press release touting its on-the-ground coverage of the Ukraine invasion, a network spokesman wrote: “Newsmax strongly opposes Putin, his unprovoked attack on a sovereign and democratic nation, and has strongly criticized Fox News’ top host Tucker Carlson for supporting Putin and Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine.” The spokesperson also highlighted a recent blog post in which Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy insisted that “Newsmax supports President Biden‘s efforts to stop this invasion,” while adding: “Fox News’ main host is stating categorically he is siding with Putin.” But despite Ruddy’s assertion, much of Newsmax’s programming has featured Putin-friendly commentary, including talk radio host Michael Savage denigrating the Ukrainian president—who is Jewish—as a “puppet of George Soros” and a Newsmax anchor claiming the “Russian invasion that they claim is well underway smells fishy to me.”