CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Newsmax Uses Ukraine Crisis to Go After Fox News, Tucker Carlson

    PAY ATTENTION TO ME

    Justin Baragona

    Media Reporter

    Janos Kummer

    As part of its quixotic quest to compete with Fox News, comparatively little-watched pro-Trump network Newsmax on Friday used the Ukraine crisis to take yet another swing at its rival, this time bashing Tucker Carlson’s pro-Putin rhetoric. In a press release touting its on-the-ground coverage of the Ukraine invasion, a network spokesman wrote: “Newsmax strongly opposes Putin, his unprovoked attack on a sovereign and democratic nation, and has strongly criticized Fox News’ top host Tucker Carlson for supporting Putin and Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine.” The spokesperson also highlighted a recent blog post in which Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy insisted that “Newsmax supports President Biden‘s efforts to stop this invasion,” while adding: “Fox News’ main host is stating categorically he is siding with Putin.” But despite Ruddy’s assertion, much of Newsmax’s programming has featured Putin-friendly commentary, including talk radio host Michael Savage denigrating the Ukrainian president—who is Jewish—as a “puppet of George Soros” and a Newsmax anchor claiming the “Russian invasion that they claim is well underway smells fishy to me.”