Newsmax Wants Tucker Carlson to Run Its Entire Channel: TMZ
Newsmax has decided to pull out all the stops in its efforts to land Tucker Carlson, going so far as to offer him not just his own show but also the power to program the whole channel, according to TMZ. Right-wing outlets are clamoring to sign the man who was Fox News’ biggest star right up until the moment he was unceremoniously yanked off the air Monday. According to unnamed sources cited by TMZ, Newsmax hasn’t formally offered Carlson a job yet as he’s still under contract at Fox, but the right-wing upstart has let people around him know he would have a “big say in rebranding their channel” in addition to his own show if he did decide to make the switch. In the wake of his departure, Fox News’ ratings have nosedived as millions of viewers have followed Carlson out the door.