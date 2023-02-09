NewsNation Reporter Arrested at Ohio Guv’s Train Derailment Press Conference
FREEDOM OF THE PRESS
A television reporter was arrested during a news conference held by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to address a disastrous train derailment over the weekend that caused a toxic chemical leak near the Pennsylvania border. Dramatic footage shared by NewsNation shows the network’s correspondent, Evan Lambert, being taken to the ground and handcuffed by officers. He was apparently scheduled to go live just as the governor stepped out to begin his press conference, and was approached by officers while on the air and asked to be quiet before his arrest, the network said in a statement. DeWine clarified immediately after the incident that he did not personally request that officers arrest Lambert. “It has always been my practice that if I’m doing a press conference, someone wants to report out there and they want to be talking back to the people back on channel, whatever, they have every right to do that,” DeWine said. “If someone was stopped from doing that, or told they could not do that, that was wrong. It was nothing that I authorized.” On Wednesday night, journalist Jordan Miller confirmed Lambert remains in the Columbiana County Jail and has been charged with Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Trespass. As he was dragged out of the conference, Lambert can be seen saying he was “just trying to do my job” while others around him shout at the cops around him. Lambert had been tweeting updates just prior to his arrest.