NewsNation Taps Megyn Kelly to Moderate Next GOP Debate
LOOK WHO’S BACK
Upstart cable news channel NewsNation will host the fourth Republican presidential primary debate on Dec. 6, the network announced on Thursday. The debate will also be simulcast on The CW, the channel owned by NewsNation’s parent company Nexstar. Former Fox News star Megyn Kelly, who now hosts a SiriusXM show, has been tapped to moderate alongside NewsNation anchor Elizabeth Vargas and Eliana Johnson, the editor-in-chief of conservative outlet The Washington Free Beacon. While at Fox News, Kelly moderated five debates, including the infamous 2016 GOP debate that featured Donald Trump viciously attacking her. (It only got worse after the debate.) That also happened to be the most-watched primary debate in history, with 24 million viewers. Kelly, who left Fox in 2017, has since said that any animosity between her and Trump is “water under the bridge.” In the end, though, it doesn’t appear Kelly will get a Trump rematch. He’s skipped the first three debates, citing his massive lead in the primary polls, and a senior Trump adviser told The Hill he plans to skip the fourth.