NewsNation to Host RFK Jr. Town Hall Amid Anti-Vax Controversy
BUCKLE UP
NewsNation announced on Tuesday that it will feature controversial Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a live presidential town hall next week. The event, slated to air June 28, will be moderated by Elizabeth Vargas, a former ABC News anchor who recently joined the upstart cable news channel. Kennedy is pulling in as much as 20 percent support in Democratic primary polls despite facing an incumbent president, and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey is just one of several prominent names (mostly libertarians and conservatives) who’ve endorsed his White House run. The town hall, however, comes just as Kennedy has once again found himself in the news for his anti-vaccine conspiracy-mongering. During an interview with vaccine skeptic Joe Rogan, Kennedy ludicrously claimed—among other things—that WiFi causes cancer and “leaky brain,” prompting noted vaccine scientist Dr. Peter Hotez to publicly criticize the interview. Rogan and “Chief Twit” Elon Musk, meanwhile, demanded Hotez “debate” Kennedy on Rogan’s podcast. Following the Rogan interview, YouTube took down an interview with manosphere podcaster Jordan Peterson in which Kennedy insisted that chemicals in the water were making kids transgender. Furthermore, another recently unearthed clip found the activist baselessly insisting that AIDS is just an environmental condition caused by poppers.