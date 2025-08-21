Newsom Claps Back at Rattled Vance After VP Called Him ‘Crazy’ for Meme War

Gavin Newsom has sarcastically mocked JD Vance after the vice president used a Fox News appearance to rant about the California Governor’s meme war against “genius” President Trump.

Newsom, 57, has upped his social media game lately, torturing the Trump administration with X posts delivered in the style of the commander-in-chief. He has been labeled the Democratic Party’s “Petty King” and has trolled so hard that Republican Party figureheads are lining up to moan about him.

The latest is none other than the vice president. Speaking on The Ingraham Angle on Wednesday, Vance attempted to dampen the impact of Newsom’s onslaught. “Stop sounding like crazy people,” he urged the Dems.

However, Newsom has suggested that Vance et al don’t get the joke. “He almost got it,” the governor wrote on X, sharing a clip of Vance’s Fox News sit-down.

Gavin Newsom has found a way to attack Donald Trump. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Most of the GOP-targeted memes have been posted on the Governor Newsom Press Office profile on X. “ALMOST A WEEK IN AND THEY STILL DON’T GET IT,” that profile rebuked Republicans on Tuesday, after Fox News’ Dana Perino unloaded on the new Democratic playbook during an on-air missive.

During the vice president’s interview with Trump acolyte Laura Ingraham, the host suggested that the party is trying to “be more like Trump in tone.”

“I mean, look, the autopsy for the Democrats, some free political advice from the president of the United States, stop sounding like crazy people,” the VP responded. “That’s really all it is.”

Calling the president a “genius” and offering more political advice for the Democrats, he added, “This idea that Gavin Newsom is somehow going to mimic Donald Trump’s style. That ignores the fundamental genius of President Trump’s political success... that he is authentic.

He almost got it. https://t.co/mMAHuSn98q — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 20, 2025

“He just is who he is. You have got to be yourself. You have actually got to talk to people honestly about the issues. I don’t think it’s that complicated. Don’t be a crazy person. Be authentic. If the Democrats did that, they would do a hell of a lot better.”

Vance is the latest figure in the Trump orbit to speak out about the California governor’s new style, which is dominating social media.

Perino has gotten heated over the matter twice, and officials in Trump’s comms team can’t help but engage, despite their claims that they “never think” about the governor.

The head of the White House press team, Steven Cheung, was labeled an “idiot” by Newsom’s meme squad when he attempted to slam dunk Trump’s new nemesis.

Cheung, in a profane post on X, claimed the Democrat was “too chicken s--t to take questions from the press” after his speech last Thursday about congressional redistricting. However, that’s precisely what Newsom did.

Newsom has trolled his way back to relevance. Mario Tama/Getty Images

“Questions are streamed here you idiot,” his press office responded, linking to a question-and-answer session in which the governor fielded nine questions from reporters.

The matter of congressional redistricting is what intensified the meme war in the first place. Trump, eager to stave off a midterm defeat, called on Texas Republicans to change their Congressional maps to create five new potential GOP seats.

In turn, Newsom moved to also redraw California’s congressional districts and add up to five left-leaning seats in his heavily blue state.