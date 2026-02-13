Newsom ‘Exposes’ ICE Barbie’s Blanket She Fired a Pilot Over

Gavin Newsom has unveiled his take on Kristi Noem’s special airplane blanket.

The California governor shared a mockup of an infamous picture of President Donald Trump with child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein superimposed onto a throw draped over a plane seat, joking that it is the one Noem allegedly sacked a pilot over for forgetting to take off a plane.

“BREAKING: Kristi Noem blanket reveal,” Newsom’s press office humorously wrote, sharing the fake image on X.

Gavin Newsom Press Office/X

ICE Barbie, so called by the Daily Beast for her penchant for cosplaying as Department of Homeland Security agents, was reported by The Wall Street Journal to have had her alleged lover fire a U.S. Coast Guard aviator for leaving her special blanket behind when she switched planes following a maintenance issue.

The Journal’s far-reaching Thursday exposé alleged that senior adviser Corey Lewandowski then had to reinstate the pilot because no one else could fly them home.

A DHS spokesperson did not address the blanket when approached by the Journal for comment, but said Noem “made personnel decisions to deliver excellence.”

Trump's relationship with Epstein has been under scrutiny amid the release of the FBI's files from its investigation into the sex trafficker. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Rumors have swirled for years about Noem, 54, and her de facto chief of staff Lewandowski, 52, both of whom are married to other people. It has been widely reported that a FEMA employee called the pair the “worst-kept secret in D.C.” Meanwhile, in September, a New York Magazine exposé reported that it was “widely understood” that they were involved.

The Journal also reported that Noem has been using a custom Boeing 737 MAX airliner, earmarked for “high-profile deportations.”

DHS personnel familiar with the matter have reportedly joked that the plane is called Noem’s “big, beautiful jet.”

The DHS is leasing the aircraft, the Journal reports, but is expected to buy it for around $70 million.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is the subject of a new, sprawling expose from The Wall Street Journal. OLIVIER TOURON/Olivier Touron / AFP via Getty Images

A department spokesperson told the Journal the plane was used for both deportations and Cabinet-level travel, saying it offered a cheaper alternative to military aircraft.

Newsom’s jab at the government comes amid relentless scrutiny over the president’s relationship with convicted pedophile Epstein. Pressure had been heaped on the administration to make public files from the FBI’s investigation into the predator, who died in 2019.

Congress ordered their release late last year, and the Justice Department has since carried out a delayed and sloppy release of the millions of documents. Trump denied any wrongdoing and is not accused of any.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Department of Homeland Security for comment.