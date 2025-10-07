Newsom Slams Trump’s ‘Ugly and Tacky’ Renovations

California Governor Gavin Newsom has commented on President Donald Trump’s recent White House renovations. “Ugly and tacky af,” read a post on X by Newsom’s press office account, responding to a video of the new gold-heavy Oval Office. The president has previously boasted about using the “highest quality 24 Karat Gold used in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room,” saying it would cause foreign leaders to “freak out.” The largest planned renovation, however, is the $200 million golden ballroom, still under construction and expected to be larger than the White House. The post is one of many in which the California governor mocked the president. Earlier this month, Newsom’s press office account posted an edited image of Trump as French queen Marie Antoinette, who is associated with the famous quote “let them eat cake,” meant to symbolize the aristocracy’s indifference to the suffering of the French people during the French Revolution. “TRUMP “MARIE ANTOINETTE” SAYS, ‘NO HEALTH CARE FOR YOU PEASANTS, BUT A BALLROOM FOR THE QUEEN!’” Read the Oct. 1 post on X, which takes a dig at the fact that the construction of President Trump’s lavish ballroom has continued despite the ongoing government shutdown.

