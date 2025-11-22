Newsom Taunts Trump by Taking Credit for Tariffs

California Governor Gavin Newsom has used his trip to Brazil this week to troll Donald Trump after the president rowed back tariffs against the Latin American country.

“WOW! FOLLOWING MY HISTORIC BRAZIL TRIP, ‘DOZY’ DON HAS FINALLY CAVED AND CUT TARIFFS. BEEF AND COFFEE ARE NOW CHEAPER NATIONWIDE,” Newsom’s press team posted on X Friday. “YOU ARE WELCOME!”

Newsom flew to Belem in the Brazilian state of Para this week for COP 30, the annual UN Climate Change Conference. He used his address at the event to attack Trump, a noted climate skeptic, who was not in attendance.

X/Gavin Newsom

Unrelatedly, Trump signed an order Friday modifying tariffs he’d otherwise brought against Brazil as part of his sweeping “Liberation Day” measures earlier in April, which he later increased in response to the prosecution of his political ally, former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.

The president eliminated a 40% duty on certain agricultural products, among them beef, coffee, cocoa and fruit. A base rate tariff of 10% remains in effect.

Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom have been hurling insults at each other for several months now. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images/Oversight committee.

“IT IS SAD IT TOOK DON THIS LONG TO FIGURE OUT WHAT I, GAVIN ‘LOWER THE PRICES’ NEWSOM, KNEW ALL ALONG,” Newsom joked Friday. “NO MORE TARIFFS (TAXES) FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE!!!! STOP THE TAX! STOP THE SCAM! YOU’RE WELCOME, AMERICA!”

Over the past several months, Newsom has increasingly taken to parroting Trump’s social media mannerisms in an attempt to emulate the kind of viral appeal that won the MAGA leader the White House for the second time.

This has included ALL CAPS posts, nicknames like “Dozy Don” and JD “Just Dance” Vance, as well as bombastic, exaggerated and/or exaggerated claims of glory, like the one he posted on Friday.

Alongside vicious comments in podcast appearances, like calling Trump a “son of a b—h” and criticising the president for his “weakness masquerading as strength,” Newsom has lately even taken to selling MAGA-style merchandise, including hats that say “Newsom was right about everything!”