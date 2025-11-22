Politics

Newsom Taunts Trump by Taking Credit for Tariffs

WHERE'S THE BEEF?

The California governor joked his trip to Brazil for a climate summit this week was what had prompted the president to drop levies on the Latin American country.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

Gavin Newsom
Mauro Pimentel/AFP via Getty Images

California Governor Gavin Newsom has used his trip to Brazil this week to troll Donald Trump after the president rowed back tariffs against the Latin American country.

“WOW! FOLLOWING MY HISTORIC BRAZIL TRIP, ‘DOZY’ DON HAS FINALLY CAVED AND CUT TARIFFS. BEEF AND COFFEE ARE NOW CHEAPER NATIONWIDE,” Newsom’s press team posted on X Friday. “YOU ARE WELCOME!”

Newsom flew to Belem in the Brazilian state of Para this week for COP 30, the annual UN Climate Change Conference. He used his address at the event to attack Trump, a noted climate skeptic, who was not in attendance.

Newsom trolls Trump
X/Gavin Newsom

Unrelatedly, Trump signed an order Friday modifying tariffs he’d otherwise brought against Brazil as part of his sweeping “Liberation Day” measures earlier in April, which he later increased in response to the prosecution of his political ally, former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.

The president eliminated a 40% duty on certain agricultural products, among them beef, coffee, cocoa and fruit. A base rate tariff of 10% remains in effect.

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are greeted by California Governor Gavin Newsom upon arrival at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, on January 24, 2025.
Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom have been hurling insults at each other for several months now. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images/Oversight committee.

“IT IS SAD IT TOOK DON THIS LONG TO FIGURE OUT WHAT I, GAVIN ‘LOWER THE PRICES’ NEWSOM, KNEW ALL ALONG,” Newsom joked Friday. “NO MORE TARIFFS (TAXES) FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE!!!! STOP THE TAX! STOP THE SCAM! YOU’RE WELCOME, AMERICA!”

Over the past several months, Newsom has increasingly taken to parroting Trump’s social media mannerisms in an attempt to emulate the kind of viral appeal that won the MAGA leader the White House for the second time.

This has included ALL CAPS posts, nicknames like “Dozy Don” and JD “Just Dance” Vance, as well as bombastic, exaggerated and/or exaggerated claims of glory, like the one he posted on Friday.

Alongside vicious comments in podcast appearances, like calling Trump a “son of a b—h” and criticising the president for his “weakness masquerading as strength,” Newsom has lately even taken to selling MAGA-style merchandise, including hats that say “Newsom was right about everything!”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment on this story.

