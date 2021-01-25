Newsom to Ditch California’s Stay-at-Home Order as Explosive Spike Starts to Ease
OPENING UP
California’s regional stay-at-home orders—which were brought in after the state’s gargantuan spike in coronavirus cases in late November—will reportedly come to an end on Monday. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Gov. Gavin Newsom will announce Monday morning that the strict measures are no longer needed because more and more ICU beds are becoming available as the post-holiday surge in cases begins to ease. Newsom will reportedly reintroduce the previous reopening framework which was based on colored tiers. According to the Chronicle, most regions in the state will move into the purple tier, which will allow restaurants to open for outdoor service. Hair and nail salons will also be able to re-open with safety measures in place. Brian Ferguson, deputy director for crisis communication at the governor’s office, said California is “slowly emerging from the most intense stage of this pandemic.”