Newsom Trolls Trump With His Own Words From 9 Years Ago

Gavin Newsom called out President Donald Trump’s false promises about healthcare by pulling up the receipts.

Trump, 80, declared during a speech in Michigan on Monday that his administration would be passing his “Great Healthcare Plan“ that he first revealed in January.

Newsom called out Trump on his latest (familiar) healthcare promise. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

“We will pass the great healthcare plan. That’s what it’s called,” the president said. “The Great Healthcare Plan to stop all payments to big insurance companies and give the money directly to you, the people, so that they can buy their own healthcare, which will be much less expensive and be a much better healthcare.”

However, the California governor noted that Trump had already made a similar promise during his first presidential term—though the evidence was scrubbed from the White House website.

The California governor questioned why his initial healthcare promises were removed from the White House website. Gavin Newsom/X

“Trump’s made this promise FOR 9 YEARS, but you wouldn’t know that since the page with the transcript has seemingly been removed!” the Democratic governor wrote on X.

Newsom included a link to the White House webpage for Trump’s Executive Order 13813—his so-called “Trumpcare” order from October 2017—which had been scrubbed entirely from the website.

Trump talked about healthcare, among other things, at his rally in Michigan on Monday. Carlos Osorio/REUTERS

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Trump’s Trumpcare order was repealed by President Joe Biden on Jan. 28, 2021—but was subsequently reestablished by Trump on the first day of his second administration.

Trump has tried many times to repeal Obamacare. KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

Trump’s order attempted to sabotage the Affordable Care Act implemented under the Obama administration, with Trump himself saying during a press conference at the time that “there is no such thing as Obamacare anymore.”

His new “Great Healthcare Plan” shares many of the same grand sentiments to reshape the healthcare system as his 2017 initiatives, but doesn’t get into the specifics of how it will accomplish them.

Trump teamed up with his billionaire frenemy Mark Cuban earlier this year for his "TrumpRx" prescription drugs initiative. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The president’s new initiative aims to lower drug prices and insurance premiums “and instead send that money directly to eligible Americans” to purchase their own healthcare, but doesn’t explain how it will accomplish such an overhaul.