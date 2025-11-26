Newsom Trolls Trump With Thanksgiving Jab

Gavin Newsom put a holiday spin on his typical trolling of Trump.

In a post to X on Wednesday, the California governor shared an AI-generated photo of the president’s face on top of a turkey.

“Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, except the turkey who incited the storming of the dinner table,” Newsom wrote.

A black “censored” bar is shown over where Trump’s neck—or in this case, the turkey’s wattle—would be. Turkey wattles are the loose, floppy skin just under a turkey’s chin.

Trump’s loose neck skin has been a sensitive topic for him, serving as a source of standard meme fodder for those comparing its resemblance to genitalia. And Newsom is no stranger to poking fun at it.

In October, the president’s appearance on the cover of TIME magazine gave some pause regarding the unflattering view of his neck. Trump himself called the photo the “Worst of All Time,” taking issue with it being taken from an “underneath angle.”

“This is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out,” the president wrote in a Truth Social post about the TIME cover.

In response, Newsom posted an “improved” version of the cover photo, this time with the president’s neck blurred out.

Newsom’s reference to “the turkey who incited storming of the dinner table” is no doubt a jab at Trump’s alleged incitement of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which occurred after his infamous “Save America” rally led his supporters to try to prevent the certification of Joe Biden as the 46th president.

Over 1,500 people who participated in the 2021 upheaval were pardoned, commuted or dismissed by the president on the first day of his return to the White House.

Trump, 79, has yet to accept his loss in the 2020 election.

The president engaged in his own form of Thanksgiving trolling on Tuesday during the traditional White House turkey pardon.

Trump insinuated that last year’s turkey pardons, done by his predecessor Biden, were “null and void” due to Biden’s alleged use of an autopen.

“I have determined that last year’s turkey pardons are totally invalid, as are the pardons of about every other person that was pardoned other than... where’s Hunter?” Trump said.

He also targeted Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, a staunch critic of the president, in a barrage of gauche body-shaming barbs much akin to his “Quiet, piggy,” comment earlier this month.