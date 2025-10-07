Newsom Wordlessly Trolls Trump’s ‘Insurrectionist’ Democrats Claim

The Democratic troller-in-chief is back with a fresh dig at Donald Trump.

California Governor Gavin Newsom hit back at the president in a wordless X post on Tuesday after Trump branded Democrats as “insurrectionists” over their resistance to passing his “big, beautiful” megabill in July.

During a rambling press conference at the Oval Office, Trump sang praises for House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune for getting his massive bill passed despite strong opposition from Democrats and a handful of Republican renegades.

Trump delivered rambling responses to the press as he sat next to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the Oval Office. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“We got a bill passed that we really—I said, ‘Let’s see if we can get it all done, because these Democrats are like insurrectionists, okay?’ They’re so bad for our country, their policy is so bad for our country,” he told reporters.

Newsom responded on X with two images of rioters storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

One photo showed the U.S. Capitol teeming with protesters waving “Trump 2020” flags, while another showed insurrectionists clashing with Capitol police who were working to stop them from breaking past the barricades.

The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment.

On Monday, top Trump aide Stephen Miller made a similar claim about “riotous assemblies” that Newsom shut down with another image from Jan. 6th.

“When in our history have we tolerated unlawful riotous assemblies night after night around FBI buildings, or ATF buildings, or DEA buildings?” Miller told CNN. “This is the textbook definition of domestic terrorism.”

Stephen Miller asks when in our history have we tolerated unlawful, riotous assemblies around government buildings pic.twitter.com/raLrIqKeyc — Acyn (@Acyn) October 6, 2025

Miller made the comment in a screechy interview with CNN as he defended the administration’s heavy-handed response to anti-ICE protesters.

Newsom responded with an image of rioters wielding Trump flags against the backdrop of a Capitol covered in smoke from tear gas.